Youth takes over as Ohio State prepares for season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Meechie Johnson Jr. is an aggressive basketball player. It’s just who he is.
He’s a player with instinct, describing himself as unselfish, but with scoring tendencies, always looking to make the right play.
In the first minutes of Ohio State’s scrimmage against Indianapolis, the freshman guard’s instincts were to shoot more than any other player on the court, attempting five shots and hitting two before any of his teammates had more than one.
“That’s the type of player I am,” Johnson said. “Coach knows that and tells me to play aggressive. I try to play aggressive and try to play smart at the same time.”
In Johnson, head coach Chris Holtmann loved his aggressiveness, loved the way he attacked the open floor and the way he approached the paint, leading the team with six attempts from the free-throw line.
The head coach saw a player who’s learning the college game in real time, showing flashes of understanding, but knowing the Buckeyes are going to have to play through the times when he’s not.
“He’s just young,” Holtmann said. “I think he’s still figuring out what he can and can’t do on the floor. He’s going to be very much a work in progress.”
In his first full year, Johnson knows he will be forced into key minutes for Ohio State, as will fellow freshman guard Malaki Branham, along with sophomore guard Eugene Brown III and sophomore forward Zed Key.
Holtmann knows that those young guys will be vital, possibly defining how far the Buckeyes’ 123rd team in program history will go in terms of responding to those growing pains that are going to come.
“They are going to be critical for what we can be as a team,” Holtmann said. “We’re not there yet with those guys. They are going to be critical for us.”
Those flashes of potential showed up in a big way Monday night.
Coming off the bench, Brown led the team with 15 points, showing consistency from deep for a team that Holtmann said was too “3-happy” in the first half. The sophomore guard hit three of his four tries from deep, along with adding seven rebounds and a steal.
“Ball energy creates rhythm,” Brown said. “If the ball’s moving around and guys are getting a lot of shots, the energy flows. If one person hits a shot, you know the next person’s going to hit one. It kind of builds an offensive rhythm for the whole team.”
In the post, Key showed the physicality Holtmann said he must play with for Ohio State to be successful, recording 12 points and nine rebounds with two assists two turnovers and four blocks.
The sophomore physically asserted himself as the dominant post player Monday night, something Holtmann said is not his main challenge.
“He has to see the game a little bit easier,” Holtmann said. “He doesn’t always make the right reads. He can be super aggressive and super physical, which I love. He has to play with his mind a little bit at times.”
With the amount of youth on his roster that will be thrust into major roles, Holtmann said his team just needs to play harder more consistently, with older players setting the tone in that mentality, guys like Jamari Wheeler, whose five-point, two-assist and three-rebound performance was what the Buckeyes have seen from him since he arrived from Penn State.
“We have to be led by our older guys. I think we have had some good moments,” Holtmann said. “We’ve had some growth; I think the scrimmage was really good for us. But we need to play harder, tougher more consistently than what we do right now.”
Justice Sueing sits out
Ohio State was short-handed in its final preseason test.
Redshirt senior forwards Seth Towns (back surgery) and Kyle Young (vestibular dysfunction) were clad in gray sweatpants and hoodies, watching the Buckeyes warm up to face Indianapolis.
But redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing was there with them, watching warm ups, unable to play due to what Holtmann, postgame, called a “lower leg injury” that’s been lingering since tournament play last season.
“He’s had some very good practices and some good moments, but it’s bothered him a little bit,” Holtmann said. “It’s lingered here a little bit. So tonight, we wanted tp… ask him how he felt. He just didn’t feel like he could go at this point. I think for us, it made sense to sit him and get him rehabbed.”
In Sueing’s absence, Key and junior forward E.J. Liddell started in the post along with Wheeler, Johnson and senior Justin Ahrens.
Sueing said Friday that the groin injury he finished the 2020-21 season with had taken longer than expected to heal. And to the head coach, he hopes it’s not a situation where this injury is something he has to deal with as the season continues.
“As much as possible, we need to get healthy,” Holtmann said. “That’s going to be critical for us. I hope it’s not one of those things where it’s going to be touch-and-go throughout the year where we can have some consistency to him and to his play, but we’ll see how he continues to progress.”
Holtmann challenges Liddell, transfers
Holtmann saw what he expected to see out of Wheeler in his first taste of action at Ohio State. If anything, he said, the Penn State transfer needs to shoot more than he does, calling Wheeler “to unselfish at times.”
Both of Ohio State’s other two new transfers showed their growing pains as well.
Not coming into the game until the second half, redshirt senior guard and Louisiana transfer Cedric Russell made one 3 on seven attempts from the field. Holtmann said that Russell needs to continue to get used to length at this level, calling him a “work in progress.”
As the first player off the bench, redshirt senior center and Indiana transfer Joey Brunk fouled out in nine minutes of play, totaling three turnovers, a block and two rebounds.
“He looks like a guy who’s been off an entire year,” Holtmann said. “He just has to get more physical. He has to shake some of the rust off.”
As Ohio State’s star forward, the player that’s going to define the Buckeyes’ success in 2021-22, Liddell didn’t struggle. He was economical, shooting 5-8 from the field with 12 points, nine boards, three assists and a block.
But Holtmann expects more, saying the junior’s second-half performance was a bit “tentative.”
“I want him to take open shots. I want him to stay aggressive,” Holtmann said. “He got to his spots in the second half. I did not think he played with the motor that he needs to play with consistently to be one of the best players in the country. That’s my challenge for him.”