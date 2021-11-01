Youth takes over as Ohio State prepares for season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Meechie Johnson Jr. is an aggressive basketball player. It’s just who he is.

He’s a player with instinct, describing himself as unselfish, but with scoring tendencies, always looking to make the right play.

In the first minutes of Ohio State’s scrimmage against Indianapolis, the freshman guard’s instincts were to shoot more than any other player on the court, attempting five shots and hitting two before any of his teammates had more than one.

“That’s the type of player I am,” Johnson said. “Coach knows that and tells me to play aggressive. I try to play aggressive and try to play smart at the same time.”

In Johnson, head coach Chris Holtmann loved his aggressiveness, loved the way he attacked the open floor and the way he approached the paint, leading the team with six attempts from the free-throw line.

The head coach saw a player who’s learning the college game in real time, showing flashes of understanding, but knowing the Buckeyes are going to have to play through the times when he’s not.

“He’s just young,” Holtmann said. “I think he’s still figuring out what he can and can’t do on the floor. He’s going to be very much a work in progress.”

In his first full year, Johnson knows he will be forced into key minutes for Ohio State, as will fellow freshman guard Malaki Branham, along with sophomore guard Eugene Brown III and sophomore forward Zed Key.

Holtmann knows that those young guys will be vital, possibly defining how far the Buckeyes’ 123rd team in program history will go in terms of responding to those growing pains that are going to come.

“They are going to be critical for what we can be as a team,” Holtmann said. “We’re not there yet with those guys. They are going to be critical for us.”

Those flashes of potential showed up in a big way Monday night.

Coming off the bench, Brown led the team with 15 points, showing consistency from deep for a team that Holtmann said was too “3-happy” in the first half. The sophomore guard hit three of his four tries from deep, along with adding seven rebounds and a steal.

“Ball energy creates rhythm,” Brown said. “If the ball’s moving around and guys are getting a lot of shots, the energy flows. If one person hits a shot, you know the next person’s going to hit one. It kind of builds an offensive rhythm for the whole team.”

In the post, Key showed the physicality Holtmann said he must play with for Ohio State to be successful, recording 12 points and nine rebounds with two assists two turnovers and four blocks.

The sophomore physically asserted himself as the dominant post player Monday night, something Holtmann said is not his main challenge.

“He has to see the game a little bit easier,” Holtmann said. “He doesn’t always make the right reads. He can be super aggressive and super physical, which I love. He has to play with his mind a little bit at times.”

With the amount of youth on his roster that will be thrust into major roles, Holtmann said his team just needs to play harder more consistently, with older players setting the tone in that mentality, guys like Jamari Wheeler, whose five-point, two-assist and three-rebound performance was what the Buckeyes have seen from him since he arrived from Penn State.

“We have to be led by our older guys. I think we have had some good moments,” Holtmann said. “We’ve had some growth; I think the scrimmage was really good for us. But we need to play harder, tougher more consistently than what we do right now.”