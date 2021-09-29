Youth movement changes Ohio State's identity in return to Big Ten play
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn’t think he would be playing this many freshmen in 2021.
Really, it’s unprecedented.
Through four games, the Buckeyes have played 19 freshmen, 10 of which played their first snaps of college football against Akron. In that same game, Ohio State started a freshman at quarterback and running back for the first time in school history — Kyle McCord and TreVeyon Henderson — while adding starts for cornerback Denzel Burke and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.
There’s a clear youth movement happening, from a quarterback room at the start of the season in which no player had ever thrown a collegiate pass, to a linebacker room that within the span of a week lost two seniors to the transfer portal.
Going into 2021, inexperience was at the top of Day’s mind, seeing a gap of playing time from the Buckeyes’ run to the national championship in 2020. There were a lot of unknowns, players who had been a part of the program for two or three seasons without any experience, young guys coming in without knowledge of what college football is like.
“I think you go into a season with a certain expectation of what’s to come and whether it happens or not, you need each individual working and putting in days of work is just critical, grinding through all of that,” Day said. “Here we are back in conference play, and I feel like we were better than we were two weeks ago.”
Matt Barnes has seen that change in the Ohio State defense.
The secondary coach, who moved down to the field, replacing defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs as the primary defensive play caller, knows that defense can’t be played in a vacuum. He knows that one player can’t do an 11-man job.
“There’s no LeBron of defensive football,” he said.
But it’s taken much more than 11 men for the Ohio State defense. The Buckeyes have started 16 different players on defense, with 15 different players accumulating more than 100 snaps through the first four games. The most? Burke, the freshman corner, with 257.
The lack of consistency and experience has led to growing pains for the unit as a whole. Ohio State is No. 12 in the Big Ten in defensive scoring, allowing 23.3 points per game, and No. 13 in total defense, allowing 410.8 offensive yards per game, 5.4 yards per play and 12 touchdowns — tied with Indiana for second-worst in the conference.
Day said it’s a defense that’s still trying to work out what’s best moving forward, pinning guys in the roles that will maximize the team’s success, something that film from last season wouldn’t provide much help in.
“When you have so many guys with such little experience, there’s some projecting that goes on there,” Day said. “All you can do is go off what you see.”
But with experience comes leadership and with leadership comes identity, two things Ohio State is still trying to find.
However, it’s something he said is evolving, counting on some of the older players to be the strong leaders even if they haven’t had a lot of snaps under their belts. As the roles begin to fill and consistency comes into play, Day said players will begin to embrace leadership, something he’s already starting to see.
This past week, Day saw that leadership from three players in three different situations: junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a player many view as one of the best at his job in the country, senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson, a player who has played 10 snaps all season, and senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage.
Each of the messages Day heard from the players were extremely timely.
Wilson started with a message of “the standard:” what it is and how you adapt to the high expectation. Later in the week, Johnson followed up with the message of how every rep matters, whether it’s on the practice field or in game time.
Cage later finished with the humbling message that Ohio State hasn’t played a full game yet, “nine units strong.”
To Day, this is refreshing. These are the messages he’s trying to get out. These are the messages of an identity shift, one that overcomes the growing pains of a youth movement.
While the return to Big Ten play leads Ohio State into a whole different game as opposed to the first three weeks, he sees progress.
“When you start to hear those things from your players and your teammates, you know you are starting to get there,” Day said.