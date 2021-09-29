Youth movement changes Ohio State's identity in return to Big Ten play

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn’t think he would be playing this many freshmen in 2021.

Really, it’s unprecedented.

Through four games, the Buckeyes have played 19 freshmen, 10 of which played their first snaps of college football against Akron. In that same game, Ohio State started a freshman at quarterback and running back for the first time in school history — Kyle McCord and TreVeyon Henderson — while adding starts for cornerback Denzel Burke and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

There’s a clear youth movement happening, from a quarterback room at the start of the season in which no player had ever thrown a collegiate pass, to a linebacker room that within the span of a week lost two seniors to the transfer portal.

Going into 2021, inexperience was at the top of Day’s mind, seeing a gap of playing time from the Buckeyes’ run to the national championship in 2020. There were a lot of unknowns, players who had been a part of the program for two or three seasons without any experience, young guys coming in without knowledge of what college football is like.

“I think you go into a season with a certain expectation of what’s to come and whether it happens or not, you need each individual working and putting in days of work is just critical, grinding through all of that,” Day said. “Here we are back in conference play, and I feel like we were better than we were two weeks ago.”

Matt Barnes has seen that change in the Ohio State defense.

The secondary coach, who moved down to the field, replacing defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs as the primary defensive play caller, knows that defense can’t be played in a vacuum. He knows that one player can’t do an 11-man job.

“There’s no LeBron of defensive football,” he said.

But it’s taken much more than 11 men for the Ohio State defense. The Buckeyes have started 16 different players on defense, with 15 different players accumulating more than 100 snaps through the first four games. The most? Burke, the freshman corner, with 257.

The lack of consistency and experience has led to growing pains for the unit as a whole. Ohio State is No. 12 in the Big Ten in defensive scoring, allowing 23.3 points per game, and No. 13 in total defense, allowing 410.8 offensive yards per game, 5.4 yards per play and 12 touchdowns — tied with Indiana for second-worst in the conference.



