BuckeyeGrove - Young won’t persuade Liddell, Washington to return, but hopeful they do

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Almost immediately following Ohio State’s deflating defeat to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, hopes were high from experts and analysts nearly across the board that the Buckeyes’ 2021-22 season could be more than promising. However, those expectations hinge heavily on whether not several key pieces return to the fold next season. Senior forward Kyle Young was one of those, and he made it official this past week that he will be back for one last run with the Buckeyes. Now though, the onus falls on Ohio State’s two All-Big Ten performers, as sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and junior guard Duane Washington have each decided to test the NBA Draft process this offseason.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xIG1vcmUgeWVhcuKdpO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v MmJkeXpWS24zbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJiZHl6VktuM288L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgS3lsZSBZb3VuZyAoQGt5bGVfeW91bmcyNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9reWxlX3lvdW5nMjUvc3RhdHVzLzEzODMw NzI5NTMzMTU4MTU0Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTYs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“I talked to them a little bit. Obviously when I was making my decision I was trying to keep them as updated as possible,” Young said. “But my words to them pretty much was just I want them to do what’s best for them.” Even if most Buckeye fans wish that he would, Young won’t try to sell his teammates on coming back to Columbus. However, most believe that given Liddell and Washington’s standing on most mock drafts –– or lack thereof –– that they will ultimately return to the program no matter what level of convincing their collegiate teammates are attempting to work on them.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JHbjVKUmU0SXYiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iR241SlJlNEl2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEUuSi4gTGlk ZGVsbCAoQEVhc3lFMjQzMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9FYXN5RTI0MzIvc3RhdHVzLzEzNzczNDQ4ODY1NTk1MzUxMDc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMzEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“I’m not trying to get into persuading them one way or the other too much, because it’s their decision at the end of the day and I want them to do what’s best for them and their families and careers,” Young said. Liddell and Washington were the Buckeyes’ two leading scorers this past season, with each averaging more than 16 points per game, and the pair were awarded first and third-team All-Big Ten honors, respectively.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FXZlJqQkcyQk0iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hV2ZSakJHMkJNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IER1YW5lIFdh c2hpbmd0b24gSnIuIChAZHdpenRoZWtpZDQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHdpenRoZWtpZDQvc3RhdHVzLzEzODA2MDcwMDA5ODQy MzE5Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK