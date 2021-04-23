BuckeyeGrove - Young won’t persuade Liddell, Washington to return, but hopeful they do

Young won’t persuade Liddell, Washington to return, but hopeful they do
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Almost immediately following Ohio State’s deflating defeat to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, hopes were high from experts and analysts nearly across the board that the Buckeyes’ 2021-22 season could be more than promising.
However, those expectations hinge heavily on whether not several key pieces return to the fold next season.
Senior forward Kyle Young was one of those, and he made it official this past week that he will be back for one last run with the Buckeyes. Now though, the onus falls on Ohio State’s two All-Big Ten performers, as sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and junior guard Duane Washington have each decided to test the NBA Draft process this offseason.
“I talked to them a little bit. Obviously when I was making my decision I was trying to keep them as updated as possible,” Young said. “But my words to them pretty much was just I want them to do what’s best for them.”
Even if most Buckeye fans wish that he would, Young won’t try to sell his teammates on coming back to Columbus. However, most believe that given Liddell and Washington’s standing on most mock drafts –– or lack thereof –– that they will ultimately return to the program no matter what level of convincing their collegiate teammates are attempting to work on them.
“I’m not trying to get into persuading them one way or the other too much, because it’s their decision at the end of the day and I want them to do what’s best for them and their families and careers,” Young said.
Liddell and Washington were the Buckeyes’ two leading scorers this past season, with each averaging more than 16 points per game, and the pair were awarded first and third-team All-Big Ten honors, respectively.
Each are coming off career seasons, and their presence on Chris Holtmann’s roster next season would no doubt buoy the Buckeyes’ chances at a deep run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, where the Bovada Sportsbook gave the Scarlet and Gray the fourth-best odds to win it all just a few weeks after their first-round exit this year.
Make no mistake though, even if Young isn’t keen on making a pitch to his teammates, he would be thrilled if they did come back.
“I’m gonna be happy with whatever they choose to do. Obviously if they come back, it’d be amazing,” Young said. “But if they decide to not come back, I wish them the best as well. I’m always gonna have a lifetime bond with those guys.”
The Buckeye roster has been bolstered by the addition of two Big Ten transfers in recent weeks, with former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler and former Indiana forward Joey Brunk committing to the program. Those pieces won’t replace Ohio State’s two stars if they do decide to leave though, even if many don’t expect them to in the end.
RELATED: Does addition of Brunk solve Buckeyes’ big man problem?