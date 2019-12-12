The Buckeyes are bringing home some more hardware as Chase Young has won the Bednarik Award given to the defensive player of the year. Young beat out Isaiah Simmons (Clemson) and Derrick Brown (Auburn).

Young has already won the Nagurski Award and was named to the first team of the Walter Camp All-America team.

Young's numbers were quite real with 16.5 sacks on the year, 21 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles on the year, among other huge numbers on a per-game basis.

This is the first time that an Ohio State player has won the award, an award that was started in 1995 and is presented by the Maxwell Football Club out of Philadelphia.

Young is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy along with quarterback Justin Fields.