COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Kyle Young was not positive that he would return to Ohio State after the Buckeyes’ first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Oral Roberts in March. In fact, the senior forward spoke with agents about the potential to turn pro and play overseas in the weeks following that season-ending upset.

However, the helplessness Young felt watching his team’s promising season come to an unceremonious end from the sidelines planted a seed that factored in significantly to his ultimate return.

When Young’s collegiate career comes to a close, he wants the opportunity to exert his own influence over the end result of his final contest.