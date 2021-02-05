BuckeyeGrove - Young’s 3-point shot finally falling, and in clutch moments for Ohio State

Young’s 3-point shot finally falling, and in clutch moments for Ohio State
To the confusion of some and dismay of others, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann prophesied a marked uptick in 3-point attempts from senior forward Kyle Young before the season began.
It may have taken a while for Young to validate that confidence from his coach, as doubters clutched onto his sub-20 percent career marksmanship from deep, but the 6-foot-8 big man fired one without hesitation Thursday, with a hand in his face and 3:28 left on the clock.
Despite it being a considerably more contested look than he usually opts for, Young caught the pass in rhythm on a dish from redshirt senior guard CJ Walker to the left wing, and his 3 hit nothing but net.
“I’m not saying Kyle Young’s gonna turn in and make four 3s a game, but I think he’s starting to show everybody else what we see everyday in practice,” Holtmann said. “How clean his shooting looks. So it’s good to see for that young man. It’s great to see.”
RELATED: No. 7 Ohio State ekes out 89-85 win on road against No. 8 Iowa
The shot may have been little more than a footnote had the game been a blowout, but the gravity of the moment underscored its importance.
On the previous play, Young sent Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp to the line as he was whistled for a foul on the junior guard’s offensive rebound attempt. Wieskamp split the pair to cut the Buckeye lead to 82-79.
Young’s 3 just 12 seconds later was not the dagger, per se. That came when junior forward Justin Ahrens hit his third 3 in a two-minute stretch on the next Ohio State possession, or when junior guard Duane Washington hit a free throw to make it a two-possession game with 17 seconds left.
💪🌰 @OhioStateHoops becomes the first team with 5 ranked wins this season pic.twitter.com/5wtnHxbgGs— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 5, 2021
But the triple from Young was a gut punch, and the third-straight 3-point make in a series of four in a row for the Buckeyes late in the game.
“It felt good. I haven’t taken a lot of 3s, obviously my numbers aren’t high there, but it’s something that I’ve just continued to work on, and I’m trying to do what my team needs from me,” Young said. “I was feeling confident, the shot was feeling good, so I wanted to take it. I was open, and after seeing it go in, it felt good.”
|Stretch of time
|3PM/3PA
|3FG%
|
First 10 games
|
1-9
|
11.1%
|
Past eight games
|
6-10
|
60%
Through the first 10 games of the season, Young hit just 1-of-9 from beyond the arc, which seemed to dispel any notion that a wholesale change would take place in his usual shot selection.
However, in the past eight games, Young is 6-for-10 from 3, and he has now hit a clutch triple in two of the past three contests.
Trailing Penn State at home on Jan. 27, it was two outside jumpers by Young –– one a 3 and the other a long 2 –– that helped buoy the Buckeyes’ eventually successful second half comeback attempt.
Even Young’s aforementioned 3 against Iowa was not his first in the game. As part of a 16-point effort, a total that led the team alongside Washington and sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, Young knocked down a triple 30 seconds into the second half to put the Buckeyes down three points.
In hitting 5-of-6 field goal attempts, Young is now shooting a red-hot 73 percent in his last eight performances.
Sometimes Young’s contributions don’t show up in the box score, but with 12 second-half points against Iowa, they certainly did on Thursday.
If it wasn’t already, the college basketball world will have to start taking the Buckeyes seriously after their fifth win against a ranked opponent, and Big Ten defenses may want to start closing out a little bit tighter on No. 25 when he finds the ball in his hands on the perimeter.