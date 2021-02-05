BuckeyeGrove - Young’s 3-point shot finally falling, and in clutch moments for Ohio State

To the confusion of some and dismay of others, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann prophesied a marked uptick in 3-point attempts from senior forward Kyle Young before the season began.

It may have taken a while for Young to validate that confidence from his coach, as doubters clutched onto his sub-20 percent career marksmanship from deep, but the 6-foot-8 big man fired one without hesitation Thursday, with a hand in his face and 3:28 left on the clock.

Despite it being a considerably more contested look than he usually opts for, Young caught the pass in rhythm on a dish from redshirt senior guard CJ Walker to the left wing, and his 3 hit nothing but net.

“I’m not saying Kyle Young’s gonna turn in and make four 3s a game, but I think he’s starting to show everybody else what we see everyday in practice,” Holtmann said. “How clean his shooting looks. So it’s good to see for that young man. It’s great to see.”

RELATED: No. 7 Ohio State ekes out 89-85 win on road against No. 8 Iowa

The shot may have been little more than a footnote had the game been a blowout, but the gravity of the moment underscored its importance.

On the previous play, Young sent Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp to the line as he was whistled for a foul on the junior guard’s offensive rebound attempt. Wieskamp split the pair to cut the Buckeye lead to 82-79.

Young’s 3 just 12 seconds later was not the dagger, per se. That came when junior forward Justin Ahrens hit his third 3 in a two-minute stretch on the next Ohio State possession, or when junior guard Duane Washington hit a free throw to make it a two-possession game with 17 seconds left.