Young returns hopeful for special senior season

In 2020, Young had his best season, averaging career-highs in points with 8.6, assists with 1.3 and blocks with 0.6 per game.

Entering his fifth season with the Buckeyes, Young has improved in each of his seasons in Columbus.

Head coach Chris Holtmann said April 27 that he wasn’t surprised at Young’s decision to return to the program, citing his drive to build a legacy at Ohio State.

“Once the season ended, coach [Holtmann] and I had already talked previously that I wanted to have some time to get away and think to myself. He respected that,” Young said. “When it was time for us to talk he obviously expressed his interest in wanting me to come back and I was still in the process of making my decision. At the end of the day, I just couldn’t pass up this opportunity especially with how good of a staff they are, how good of a relationship we’ve had. It’s just a unique opportunity to be here another year.”

Young announced that he would return to the Buckeyes April 16 and said that he took time to himself to come to that decision.

In a home arena populated with just friends and families of the players, Young gave a passionate speech chronicling his time with the Buckeyes, but it wasn’t the last time he would don the Scarlet and Gray.

But the area in which Young has made the largest strides in his Buckeye career is his three-point shooting. The graduate forward dialed up a career-high 43.3% from beyond the arc on 1.1 attempts per game.

“If you were to ask my teammates, I’ve been really trying to shoot the ball more,” Young said. “I feel like I’ve done a really good this summer. But that just comes with consistent, everyday work. My teammates trust in me and believe in me so as long as I’m open, I’m going to let it go.”

While Young has seen in improvements on the offensive end of the floor, the Buckeyes’ front court has also received reinforcements in the form of transfer center Joey Brunk.

Brunk, who stands at 6-foot-11, is expected to create relief for Young and forward E.J. Liddell, who at times last season had to battle bigs much larger than them.

“Just having a little more size would be nice for us, a little bit more depth, because a lot of times last year we were outsized at that position,” Young said. “Sometimes it's good to have a bigger body in there and being able to fight those bigger guys. It can take a little bit more pressure off of me and E.J.”

Brunk’s arrival may also help alleviate injury woes that Young has faced in his past two seasons with the Buckeyes.

In 2019, Young went down with an ankle injury late in the season and in his senior campaign dealt with two concussions in the span of three weeks during the Big Ten Tournament and Ohio State’s loss to Oral Roberts in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Young has also dealt with nagging leg issues throughout the past two seasons and was limited in the number of minutes he played per game in 2020. With attention to his injury history, Holtmann said the coaching staff may look at restricting his minutes for another season.

“We did it last year with him. In practice, we had a whole plan in place for him because of his legs. His legs actually feel the best they’ve felt, really in a couple years,” Holtmann said. “I do think we could, to make sure that he is ready at the end of the year, I do think we could utilize the idea of just watching his minutes throughout the year.”

As Young enters his final opportunity to leave his legacy in a Buckeye uniform, he said it’s a still a special feeling to don the Scarlet and Gray.

“It means the world, just growing up being a Buckeye fan. Even where I’m at now, being four years in and going into my fifth year, just building on everything that I’ve tried to build since I’ve been here, an identity,” Young said. “Being able to put the Buckeyes uniform on and perform in front of our fans, it’s a special thing.”