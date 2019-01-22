While the Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4) are in the midst of a four-game losing streak they announced on Tuesday afternoon that a thin roster will be even a little less deep with Kyle Young being put on the shelf for a couple of weeks with a stress fracture.

Breaking: Chris Holtmann says Kyle Young has suffered a stress fracture and will miss several weeks. "All indications are he suffered a fall in the Maryland game." pic.twitter.com/LeVFvxIJYi

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann admitted during Tuesday interviews that it had been an ongoing thing, but it was really exacerbated during a fall in Ohio State’s loss against Maryland and that Young will miss more than a few games.

Young is averaging 7.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Before leaving the Maryland game, Young had seen 20-plus minutes of action in the previous five games and has played more than 30 minutes in two games this season.

Without Young in the lineup, Holtmann said that it would be a combination of players like Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee and Justin Ahrens to try and fill the void left in the absence of Young.

Ohio State lost some depth at the position before the start of the season when Micah Potter announced his decision to transfer and eventually ended up at Wisconsin. Potter cannot play this season per NCAA transfer rules, but the Buckeyes sorely miss having some depth at the position as this team gets smaller with the loss of Young and as Kaleb Wesson continues to attempt to play without picking up early foul trouble.

The schedule does not let up for Ohio State anytime soon as the team remains winless during the month. Ohio State is back in action on Wednesday evening with a home game against Purdue (12-6, 5-2). That is followed up with back-to-back road games at Nebraska (13-6, 3-5) and at Michigan (17-1, 6-1) to close out the month.