COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Four starting offensive linemen from last season are gone, but young talent is starting to fill in the gaps for Ohio State.

Players like redshirt fresman center Josh Myers and redshirt freshman guard Wyatt Davis are acclimating well during spring practices. But there's a disturbing lack of depth up front for the Buckeyes at this point in the year, with eight total scholarship linemen active for the 2019 spring game.

Ohio State awaits fall to fill out remaining spots on the two-deep.