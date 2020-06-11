Getting selected in the NFL Draft hasn't stopped Chase Young from receiving accolades for his record-breaking season at Ohio State.

The fourth-place Heisman Trophy finisher was named the Big Ten 2019-20 Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year Thursday by the media throughout the conference.

The Maryland product is the 10th Buckeye to win either the male or female award, with Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder being the last to do it in 2017 and '18.

Young set the new Ohio State single-season sacks record in 2019 with 16.5, a mark that was also tops in the country. His 21.5 tackles for loss were No. 2 in college football.

On top of being named a first-team All-American and Heisman finalist, Young won a slew of other awards, including the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski Awards as the best defensive player in the nation, the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Most Valuable Player in the Big Ten and the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year award among others.

Young is the first Ohio State football player to win the Big Ten's Male Athlete of the Year award since Eddie George in 1996 following his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.

In this year's NFL Draft, Young was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Redskins.

Young's 30.5 career sacks in three seasons at Ohio State rank second all-time behind only Mike Vrabel.