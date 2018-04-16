COLUMBUS, Ohio - Urban Meyer's heart was likely racing when Chase Young first bolted around offensive tackle Thayer Munford. While at first it might have been due to the freak athleticism Young put on display, he likely soon realized Dwayne Haskins might become part of the turf if Young had his way.

Iinstead, Meyer yelled out to Young, pleading with him "don't even tackle" as he grabbed Haskins on his shoulder pads. Young obliged, instead holding on until the whistle blew. That kind of scene was fairly common Saturday.

Credited with one sack all day, Young was a little perturbed over that number. He felt his number should've been more like six. After the game, Young was sure to let Haskins know how many times he wanted to plant his quarterback into the Ohio Stadium ground.

"I told Dwayne if we could tackle, I would've hit him three times today and the ball would've popped out," Young said. "He knows that. I let him throw. I told him before the game 'I'm gonna be on your butt.'"

It was almost embarrassing how many times Young found his way to the backfield, simply blowing by a lineman or pulling off any number of nifty moves. It might have looked like Munford's feet were standing still, but it's important to remember what exactly he was going up against.

Young is now officially listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, a near identical body to outgoing defensive ends Jalyn Holmes and Sam Hubbard. But while Holmes was the stronger one and Hubbard the faster, it seems Young has them both beat in their respective categories.

There was plenty to like from his game last year, but 2018 has clearly been a huge step in the right direction in terms of development for him.

"I think I progressed a lot," Young said. "It's more looking at Nick Bosa. He's got very good hips. I think I look at Nick a lot. He's one of the best to do it."

Young might have passed Bosa in physicality this off-season, although he was not far off last year. There's something to be said about a player who's only a sophomore but already looks like the most physically imposing player on the field.

Defensive coordinator Greg Schiano sees the same thing in Young's long yet solid frame.

"Chase is a physically imposing guy with his length, so I think that’s an advantage he has,” Schiano said. “And I think he’s getting better at the technique that coach (Larry Johnson) teaches. I think that’s going to be a lethal combination."

That "lethal" combination for Young is somewhat like the dangerous combination of camouflage and a shoulder cannon of the fictional character he gets his nickname from, Predator.

They have similar hairstyles, but the difference in this comparison is, Young doesn't need to disappear to bring terror to his opponents. He just needs to line up across from there, eyes glaring forward, ready to pounce.

Who knows what kind of sack totals Young can have this season, given that Johnson wants to see 50-60 sacks from both the sophomore and Bosa. Who gets the double-team when they're both on the field?

The loss of three defensive ends to the NFL draft was a bitter pill to swallow for fans, but the reintroduction to their successors quickly takes away all gloom. Young predicted 10.5 sacks in 2018 after the Cotton Bowl, which should be easily obtainable if he plays on a similar level in the regular season.