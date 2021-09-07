Young Buckeye secondary starts strong

With Banks and Brown sidelined, Ohio State turned to freshman Denzel Burke , redshirt freshman Ryan Watts and sophomore Ronnie Hickman to lead its secondary. The lone veteran in the defensive back end was safety Josh Proctor , who exited the game early with a shoulder injury.

“We have a lot of depth, and so we’re playing a lot of depth right now. Maybe it sorts out a little bit differently as we watch the film and guys solidify some spots, but until then, it was really close in a lot of positions,” head coach Ryan Day said. “We’ll have to look at it and see if maybe we need to have a little more continuity in certain positions, but when it was that close, guys deserved to play. We’re going to play depth, and I think that’s going to serve us well certainly down the road.”

Entering the season-opening contest without veterans Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown , the Buckeyes turned to youth and depth in the secondary to stifle Minnesota’s aerial attack.

Although the No. 4 Buckeyes were without two veteran starters in their defensive back end Thursday, Ohio State’s secondary largely held firm against Minnesota veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan and the Golden Gophers’ passing game.

Sophomore safety Lathan Ransom also played a key role in the Ohio State secondary in its win against Minnesota.

For Burke, Watts and Ransom, it was their first career start at the collegiate level. Ransom noted that they felt some nervousness but thought they played well in the season-opener.

“I think the same vibe that I was getting, too, because this was my first start. A little anxiousness, a little nervousness, but it’s nervousness because we care so much. I think they handled themselves well, especially for it being their first start,” Ransom said. “Especially Denzel, I mean, a true freshman out there. Really did his thing, I think so. I think Ryan Watts had a big play. That huge tackle on that third down. I think they both played really well and handled themselves really well.”

Despite the nerves, Ohio State’s depleted secondary held Morgan to 205 yards and a score on 14-of-25 passing.

Late in the fourth, Ransom all but iced the game with a forced fumble on a big hit to Minnesota wideout Mike Brown-Stevens. Ransom said the play, which was initially reviewed for targeting, helped keep the Gophers at a distance for the rest of the night.

“I mean, the offense was rolling throughout that whole quarter,” Ransom said. “I think it definitely shifted momentum a little bit.”

Burke, Hickman and Proctor played the most Thursday, all amassing 63 snaps for the Buckeyes.

Morgan tried to pick on Burke for most of the night, but the true freshman held firm — despite an early pass interference that set up Minnesota’s first touchdown.

Burke finished with four tackles and three pass breakups in his debut.

While Burke played sound pass defense, Hickman racked up the most tackles of any Buckeye Thursday — finishing with 11. Watts also picked up three tackles in the win.

As the Ohio State youngsters showed flashes of their abilities, they relied heavily on the leadership of the sidelined veteran Banks.

“He was giving advice to me, Ryan Watts and Denzel throughout the whole game. Just helping us see, giving us tips of what he’s seeing and stuff like that,” Ransom said. “Sev definitely wanted to be out there just as much as we all did, so I think it was definitely hard for him.”

As the Buckeyes hope to get Brown and Banks back for their top-15 matchup against No. 11 Oregon Saturday, Ransom said the defense has been able to create chemistry despite numerous moving pieces in the unit.

“I think that our defense has so much chemistry and it’s just building. We rotate so much at practice. I think that when you go in, it’s just, you make the best of your opportunity,” Ransom said. “When you’re not in, you support your brothers and you hope that they do their best, too.”