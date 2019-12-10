Award season is off and running for the Buckeyes as defensive end Chase Young has brought home the first major award of the year to the Buckeyes by winning the Nagurski Trophy, the award is given to the top defensive player in college football and is presented by the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

Young and his head coach, Ryan Day, were on hand on Monday night as Young became the second Ohio State player to win the award, joining linebacker James Laurinaitis.

We have gone on-and-on about Young’s numbers during the season with his 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, all of the forced fumbles and quarterback hurries on the year. Ohio State has been blessed through the years with some incredible defensive end talent but it was Young who brought home this award here in 2019.

"I think he embodies everything on and off the field what this award embraces," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. "In college football, not many people dominated play the way Chase has played this year."

It was a talented list of finalists as Young ended up beating out Derrick Brown (DT – Auburn), J.R. Reed (DB – Georgia), Isaiah Simmons (LB – Clemson) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (DB – Minnesota).

Earlier on Friday, Young was named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. He will be joined by teammate and quarterback Justin Fields in New York for the Saturday announcement.

Young is also a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive player of the year) and the Maxwell Award (Player of the year).