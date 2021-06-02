Former Buckeyes have dominated the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in the past half-decade, but no Ohio State player has been named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year since Randy Gradishar in 1978.

That could change in 2021, with a slew of former Buckeye pass rushers having graduated from one-time top rookies to well-established stars either in or approaching their prime.

The Washington Football Team’s Chase Young, San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa and Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa are all among the six players with the highest odds to take home the DPOY award next season, according to SportsBetting.ag, but which one has the jump on the others?