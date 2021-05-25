Yates has a critical workout set up with the Buckeyes

The month of June will be a big one for Gahanna (Ohio) linebacker Jaden Yates as college campuses open up from coast-to-coast and coaches have a chance to set eyes on prospects for the first time in more than a year.

This is something that holds even more true for members of the class of 2023 and beyond and with limited tape available, there will be a good amount of “needing to see someone” before things can progress further.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder will have that chance mid-June with nearby Ohio State as the Lincoln high school star has been in touch with linebacker coach Al Washington and has a critical workout lined up with the hopes of expanding interest from the Buckeyes.

“Just getting the private workout, and the visit, shows that some real big-time schools are looking at me, I’m finally getting noticed, and I can show them what I got.” Yates said.

Yates already has an offer from Kentucky that he picked up last year, his first, but certainly not his last.

Visits are also being worked out to places including Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Louisville, Marshall and Wisconsin.

But when it comes to the Buckeyes, what is Yates hoping to show?

“I’m a bigger sized backer at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, but I got to show them I can move.” Yates said. “So, I’ll be showing off my footwork, mobility, my ability to change direction, and then just showing off my all-around ability as a player and that I’m not just some big linebacker who can’t move.”

Picking up an Ohio State offer is a dream for almost every Ohio-born player and while Yates is not from the state of Ohio originally, the Chicago-born player has been in Ohio long enough to consider Ohio State the hometown school.

“I lived in Chicago until I was in the sixth grade, but Ohio is definitely home for me now. Ohio State has just always been in the backyard, and they are a top four school in the nation depending who you ask, I would even say top two.” Yates said.

And that offer would mean everything to him.