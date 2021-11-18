Xavier teaches Ohio State a lesson of toughness in its first road game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cintas Center was waiting for Ohio State.
Two hours before tip off, students, clad in white, waited eagerly outside of the arena, waiting for the chance to see a game that both Ohio State and Xavier had been waiting for since 2007.
As the clock ticked down toward tip, the Xavier student section was waiting for head coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes.
With each trip across the court, jogging to each baseline, warming up prior to their first road game of the 2021-22 season, the Buckeyes were greeted with a chorus of boos 250 strong. The chorus became defined, turning around as Ohio State was introduced, chanting reminders of the Buckeyes’ last loss — a first-round exit of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against Oral Roberts — generating enough hatred to lead an Ohio State fan to flip off the entire arena when shown on the video board as “Hail to the Victors” blared to the bemusement of the Xavier faithful.
This was college basketball. This was something many members of Ohio State’s roster hadn’t experienced yet.
“That’s good for our team. It’s good for college basketball,” Holtmann said. “It doesn’t feel good right now. It feels terrible. I’m glad we were a part of it.”
To Holtmann, it was a chance to see what his young guys were made of, experiencing a hostile environment for the first time, preparing for Big Ten play: a conference which the head coach feels brings the best environments in college basketball.
It’s an environment E.J. Liddell hadn’t felt since his freshman season, thinking back to Ohio State’s final game of the 2019-20 season at Michigan State.
“It’s us against the world really in that situation and environment,” Liddell said. “We have to create our own energy, but we have to be tougher.”
It was an energy Ohio State created late, bouncing back from an 11-point deficit to make it a one-score game after a 3-point make by Liddell to cut the Buckeyes’ deficit to three with 46 seconds to go, a 3 answered with a ferocious dunk by Xavier guard Paul Scruggs.
And when Ohio State redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler hit another 3 to bring the Buckeyes to within two, four free-throw makes by Scruggs defined the deficit.
In the huddle, trailing by four with nine seconds left, freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. said the message was to get a stop and a rebound, trying to generate the same magic that Ohio State had against Akron in the season opener.
Instead, Johnson missed a layup and turned the ball over on two possessions to end the game.
“They just our-toughed us on a lot of plays,” Johnson said. “Rebounding, they just wanted it more at times. In the second half, there wasn’t a time where we couldn’t get a stop, consistent stops. It hurt us.”
It was the simple plays that separated Ohio State from Xavier: the inability to get a rebound, with the Musketeers recording eight more rebounds than the Buckeyes with two players — Jack Nunge (14) and Colby Taylor (11) generating double-digit rebound totals, along with 12 of Xavier’s 16 offensive boards; the inability to make a layup, with Ohio State making nine-of-23 layup attempts to Xavier’s 14-of-28.
To Holtmann, it’s as simple as playing with more force on both ends. It’s a lesson of toughness, something that he said Ohio State will need as more hostile road games come its way.
“It’s not going to be good enough to beat this level of team on the road with this level of toughness,” the head coach said.
Toughness is what separated Ohio State and Xavier Thursday night, something. To Liddell, it’s a teaching opportunity.
It’s about doing the simple things, he said, making the simple plays. It’s about finishing strong, fighting through adversity. All these things, Liddell said, are things that will make Ohio State tougher.
If Ohio State wants an example of what toughness looks like, look at the opposite bench or the student section of the Cintas Center.
Xavier was a perfect example of where Ohio State wants to eventually be.
“They were taking it to our chins, taking it to our chests,” Liddell said. “I just felt they were playing harder than us most of the game.