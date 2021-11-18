Xavier teaches Ohio State a lesson of toughness in its first road game

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cintas Center was waiting for Ohio State.

Two hours before tip off, students, clad in white, waited eagerly outside of the arena, waiting for the chance to see a game that both Ohio State and Xavier had been waiting for since 2007.

As the clock ticked down toward tip, the Xavier student section was waiting for head coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes.

With each trip across the court, jogging to each baseline, warming up prior to their first road game of the 2021-22 season, the Buckeyes were greeted with a chorus of boos 250 strong. The chorus became defined, turning around as Ohio State was introduced, chanting reminders of the Buckeyes’ last loss — a first-round exit of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against Oral Roberts — generating enough hatred to lead an Ohio State fan to flip off the entire arena when shown on the video board as “Hail to the Victors” blared to the bemusement of the Xavier faithful.

This was college basketball. This was something many members of Ohio State’s roster hadn’t experienced yet.

“That’s good for our team. It’s good for college basketball,” Holtmann said. “It doesn’t feel good right now. It feels terrible. I’m glad we were a part of it.”

To Holtmann, it was a chance to see what his young guys were made of, experiencing a hostile environment for the first time, preparing for Big Ten play: a conference which the head coach feels brings the best environments in college basketball.

It’s an environment E.J. Liddell hadn’t felt since his freshman season, thinking back to Ohio State’s final game of the 2019-20 season at Michigan State.

“It’s us against the world really in that situation and environment,” Liddell said. “We have to create our own energy, but we have to be tougher.”