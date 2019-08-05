Wypler on Buckeyes' 2020 class: ‘I wouldn’t go to war with anyone else'
Luke Wypler is 100-percent committed to The Ohio State Buckeyes and feels the 2020 recruiting class has the opportunity to do something special
Ohio State currently has one of the top recruiting classes in the country for the 2020 cycle and one of the first players to jump on board was Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional offensive lineman Luke Wypler.
Wypler originally committed to Urban Meyer and Greg Schiano, and despite seeing the program go through some controversy last summer, Meyer retire in December, and Schiano not be retained in January, the star lineman stayed loyal to his pledge, which is stronger than ever.
“I’m 100-percent committed to Ohio State,” Wypler told BuckeyeGrove.com. “Right now, I’m just looking forward to getting there and getting to work.”
It wasn’t always a slam dunk getting and keeping Wypler in the class. Stanford gave the Buckeyes a run for their money when he made his college decision last summer, and there were obviously many things to consider with the aforementioned changes within the program late last year. Wypler went into detail on what going through all of that was like, and why OSU is still the school for him.
