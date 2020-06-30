BuckeyeGrove - Wyatt Davis named to Big Ten All-Decade team

Ohio State got its first addition to the Big Ten's All-Decade first team (football) Tuesday, as redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis was given the nod during the selection of offensive linemen.

Davis is the first active player to be named to the All-Decade team, and joins a group of offensive linemen that includes Indiana's Dan Feeney, Michigan's Taylor Lewan and Iowa's Brandon Scherff.

In 2019, Davis was named a first-team All-American and earned first-team All-Big Ten distinction by the conference's coaches and media.

Davis was part of an offensive line that helped lead the Buckeyes to the No. 3 scoring offense, the No. 4 total offense and the No. 5 rushing offense in the country last year.

Davis played in all 14 games of the 2018 and started the final two before starting each game this past season.

The Buckeyes have captured Big Ten titles in all three seasons that Davis has been in the program, and they'll vie for a fourth straight with Davis returning at guard in 2020.