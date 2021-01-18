BuckeyeGrove - Wyatt Davis announces end of Ohio State career, declares for draft

Redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis , a two-time first-team All-American, will forgo his remaining eligibility at Ohio State to pursue a future in the NFL, which he nearly did back in September before returning to the program.

One of the most decorated offensive linemen in Ohio State history has announced the end of his Buckeye tenure.

A month after the Big Ten announced it would cancel its fall football season, Davis declared for the draft, but the conference reinstated the season just days later. Davis returned for one final season with the Buckeyes, and it took him all the way to the national championship game.

Davis, who was named to the Big Ten’s All-Decade team this past summer despite just one full season of starting experience to that point, was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020.

Davis earned the elite status of consensus All-American, and helped lead an Ohio State offense that entered the national championship game ranked No. 5 in the country in rushing and scoring offense and No. 4 in total offense.

With COVID-19 causing absences on the Buckeye front line from game-to-game, Davis is the only member of the Ohio State offensive line to start every game in 2020.

Davis was a first-year team captain in 2020, and seemed to play through an injury in his right knee that hampered him in several games down the stretch of the season, and eventually knocked him out of the national championship game against Alabama.