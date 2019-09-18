Wyatt Davis and offensive line establishing dominance early this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Behind the explosive offense that Ohio State has out on display early this season, there’s only one position room you can thank for everything running smoothly: the offensive line.
Only giving up five sacks this season (a couple of which were coverage sacks), the offensive line has mostly been able to keep Justin Fields upright and healthy. Keeping Fields off the dirt was arguably the biggest concern of the offensive line this season with the questionable quarterback depth behind Fields, and so far they have done their job.
The focus on protecting Fields and establishing themselves as a dominant presence early in games is part of the culture shift that Wyatt Davis and the rest of the offensive line have bought into this season.
“Yeah, I mean, that's kind of an emphasis since fall camp,” Davis said. “We want to change you know, the culture and what people were already making assumptions about us before the season even started.”
How the offensive line would respond this season was a fair question after losing four starters from 2018 to graduation. With two first time starters, Branden Bowen coming off an injury and a grad transfer from Rutgers in Jonah Jackson, there wasn't much of a way to expect this would be a dominant unit.
Despite those concerns, go ahead and ask Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Indiana what they thought of Ohio State’s offensive line. Ask the defensive ends who were getting pancaked into the dirt. Ask the defensive linemen who were being pushed aside and forced to watch the jersey numbers of J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague III as they took it to the house.
While this dominance may have come out of nowhere for Ohio State fans, Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers was just another day in the office for Davis and the rest of the offensive line.
“You know, we lost a lot of guys so that's really just been an emphasis on kind of getting up on teams early and trying to you know, assert your dominance as early as you can game and you know, so far up to this point, I feel like we've done a pretty good job of doing it, obviously, you know, we're still looking at ways to get better as the weeks go on,” Davis said. “You know, we've definitely been trying to play physical and play hard so I think we've been doing a fair job with that.”
The positive performance of the offensive line (and the offense as a whole) has resulted in the offensive line being graded internally as champions in the first three weeks of the season. The offensive line joins Fields, Chris Olave, Austin Mack, Chase Young and Jordan Fuller as the only players to be graded as a champion in every game this season.
This is a nice accomplishment for all five starters to be named champions, and while Davis says everyone on the offensive line treats it as a competition to make sure they aren’t the only one left out, they know when to stop celebrating and when to get down to business.
“We definitely obviously celebrate the win and stuff like that and grading out, the offense grading out champions, it's kind of been a cool thing these past couple games going on,” Davis said. “But you know, we obviously you know, it's exciting but we put that back and then we just focus on the mistakes that we made in those games that we can improve further on so you know…”
As the offensive line prepares to go up against Miami (Ohio), it won’t be a challenging test for them, and they presumably won’t play deep into the second half, but this week will be focused on fixing the small things on tape before they get deep in the trenches the following week against Nebraska under the lights.
“...it's more so cool just to think about like we're all executing at a high level and that if we can continue on this path, we can be some really special so you know,” Davis said, “we kind of just try to keep it grounded for the most part and just focus you know, on the next game and how we can get better forward.”