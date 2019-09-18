COLUMBUS, Ohio - Behind the explosive offense that Ohio State has out on display early this season, there’s only one position room you can thank for everything running smoothly: the offensive line.

Only giving up five sacks this season (a couple of which were coverage sacks), the offensive line has mostly been able to keep Justin Fields upright and healthy. Keeping Fields off the dirt was arguably the biggest concern of the offensive line this season with the questionable quarterback depth behind Fields, and so far they have done their job.

The focus on protecting Fields and establishing themselves as a dominant presence early in games is part of the culture shift that Wyatt Davis and the rest of the offensive line have bought into this season.

“Yeah, I mean, that's kind of an emphasis since fall camp,” Davis said. “We want to change you know, the culture and what people were already making assumptions about us before the season even started.”

How the offensive line would respond this season was a fair question after losing four starters from 2018 to graduation. With two first time starters, Branden Bowen coming off an injury and a grad transfer from Rutgers in Jonah Jackson, there wasn't much of a way to expect this would be a dominant unit.

Despite those concerns, go ahead and ask Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Indiana what they thought of Ohio State’s offensive line. Ask the defensive ends who were getting pancaked into the dirt. Ask the defensive linemen who were being pushed aside and forced to watch the jersey numbers of J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague III as they took it to the house.

While this dominance may have come out of nowhere for Ohio State fans, Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers was just another day in the office for Davis and the rest of the offensive line.

“You know, we lost a lot of guys so that's really just been an emphasis on kind of getting up on teams early and trying to you know, assert your dominance as early as you can game and you know, so far up to this point, I feel like we've done a pretty good job of doing it, obviously, you know, we're still looking at ways to get better as the weeks go on,” Davis said. “You know, we've definitely been trying to play physical and play hard so I think we've been doing a fair job with that.”