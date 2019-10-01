COLUMBUS, Ohio - Another week, another win for the Buckeyes but the schedule is going to get tougher, even if the Buckeyes keep blowing out opponents like they did in Lincoln (Neb.) last week with a 48-7 rout of the Cornhuskers that was not even as close as the score would indicate.

Every Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day meets with the media to give some final thoughts on the week that was and turn his attention to the next game and this week will be another big one with Michigan State coming to town.

Only Michigan State and Clemson were able to hand more than one loss to Ohio State during Urban Meyer's seven year tenure with the Buckeyes that saw the team lose just a mere nine games. This will be a first opportunity for Day to coach against MSU as the head coach but he is very familiar with them having coached the Buckeyes QBs/Offense to a pair of wins as a coordinator.

What did Day have to say about the Spartans (4-1, 2-0) on Tuesday? We have his full video comments above and will have much more as we talk with co-DC Jeff Hafley and a handful of Ohio State players later in the day. Keep it locked in here to BuckeyeGrove.com.