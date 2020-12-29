BuckeyeGrove - Wrapping up Day Two

NEW ORLEANS - We are still a couple of days away from the Ohio State Buckeyes Football 2020 arriving in New Orleans to take part in the Sugar Bowl and take on Clemson with a ticket to the National Championship Game hanging in the balance.

As we draw to the end of day two of media coverage, we had a chance to talk to Ohio State defense and Clemson offense, a reversal of what we were able to do on Monday.

This of course means that we all had the chance to talk to Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the two biggest names on this Clemson team, outside of Dabo Swinney himself. How are the Buckeyes going to try and deal with this talented pair?

And on the other side, how will Clemson deal with an Ohio State defense that has received a lot of criticism along the way but that seems to be finding some things that are working in holding the last two opponents to an average of 11 points?

Join Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom as we break down everything that we heard today as we try to summarize our second full day in New Orleans, in advance of the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

