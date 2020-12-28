BuckeyeGrove - Wrapping up Day One

NEW ORLEANS – We have made it to the home city of the Sugar Bowl and while all of the media availabilities for the upcoming game are being done virtually, we are still rocking in the Crescent City, getting everyone ready for the big College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Today was an opportunity for us to talk to the Clemson defense and the Ohio State offense as well as the head coaches for each of the two teams taking part in the big game. It was a year ago to the day that Ohio State and Clemson played in the Fiesta Bowl and the Buckeyes just couldn't get past a couple of calls that went against them and setting for early field goals instead of touchdowns that allowed Clemson to get back into the game and take one from them, 29-23.

That is in the past now however and the Buckeyes are focused on the new game, this is a different Ohio State team, this is a different Clemson team and it will really come down to whoever plays the best on January 1st in the Sugar Bowl, with everything on the line.

Interviews ran late into the early evening and we battled with having enough light to shoot this recap of the day, but join Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom as we talk about what we learned today, what we are looking forward to and a whole lot more as we get closer to the Friday night game between these two teams.