WR Chris Olave named a Senior CLASS Award candidate

Oho State senior wide receiver Chris Olave was named as one of 30 Senior CLASS Award candidates nationwide Wednesday.

The senior was nominated based on notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The athletes also must be an NCAA Division 1 FBS senior or graduate student.

Ohio State's only previous Senior CLASS Award winner was LB James Laurinaitis in 2008.

Olave has 27 touchdowns in 40 career games — tying Cris Carter for third-most in Ohio State history — adding 2,149 yards on 134 receptions.

This season, the senior has 374 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 23 receptions.

The candidates will be narrowed to 10 later in the season with the winner announced during bowl season.