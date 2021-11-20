WR Chris Olave breaks Ohio State's receiving touchdowns record

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Olave had a Senior Day to remember.

After being the second-to-last one out of the tunnel prior to Ohio State's game against Michigan State, the senior wide receiver made sure his final game at Ohio State was a memorable one.

After a 23-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, Olave brought in a 43-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Spartans, setting Ohio State's record for most receiving touchdowns in program history with 35.

With two touchdown receptions against the Spartans, the senior receiver broke David Boston's record of 34 set between 1996-98: a 23-year-old record

Olave is one of only three receivers in Ohio State history to bring in more than 30 touchdown receptions in a career, along with Boston and Devin Smith.

With 2:31 to go in the first quarter, Olave recorded his fourth multi-touchdown game of his career.