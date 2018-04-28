Former Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent.

He will be the third Buckeye to join the Bengals in the last three days, with the team drafting Billy Price in the first round and Sam Hubbard in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

With 50 games, including 24 starts, in his college career, Worley showed versatility in the middle for Ohio State, splitting his playing time between all three linebacker spots. In his time at Ohio State, he recorded 154 tackles.

Last season, moving inside to replace Raekwon McMillan, Worley missed three games due to a foot injury. Coming off a 2016 season in which he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors, the linebacker was fifth on the team with 56 tackles.

After his collegiate career was over, the former three-star recruit struggled at the NFL Combine, running a 4.86 40-yard dash and recording a 29.5-inch vertical, both near the bottom of the linebacker position group.