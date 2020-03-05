COLUMBUS, Ohio – There are times when there are more talented players than positions on the field.

For the linebackers at Ohio State, there are not enough positions for the many upperclassmen to be on the field as much as they would like, but that has not halted the progression of the group. Instead of having a selfish mindset, the group has taken on a team-first approach that has demanded preparation and improvement despite a player’s position on the depth chart.

“It's our job to figure out how to keep guys engaged and give them roles and to give them an opportunity to contribute because we need it,” Al Washington said. “I mean when I look at the first two teams, and those are all one you know. We got to feel confident.”

With players like Pete Werner, Tuf Borland and Baron Browning returning with proven performances on gamedays, it is not a shock that they will have the first run at playing time on Saturdays. There is a group of experienced players behind them, however, that contain a great level of talent and maturity that makes the depth at linebacker a serious asset.

Justin Hilliard, Tejada Mitchell, K’Vaughan Pope and Dallas Gant make up the second tier of guys that are awaiting their chance to make plays. While their careers have not had the chance to take off due to the solid players in front of them, the group of players have still had the chance to develop.

“I think we've got to do a really good job of keeping them engaged, and fortunately last year, all those guys played, and it wasn't like they played the fourth quarter when the game was over, they played in some critical moments, so I think that piece of it helps,” Washington said. “But it's a daily deal. It's a culture deal. And it's a brotherhood deal.”

While a talented and experienced room could breed unhealthy competition, the Ohio State linebacking corps has used the competition to improve in order to help the team reach its goals. There is a maturity that is possessed by the linebackers at Ohio State that has allowed the group to find success, and it is that very maturity that may allow the 2020 group to be special.

“Everyone has their own goals, obviously, of getting that playing time and everything, but I think a huge goal right now of us is just helping help each other out, helping the unit get better as a whole,” Hilliard said.

Being stuck behind a starter may seem like an unbearable situation that impacts the morale of a player, but the players that lose playing time to Werner, Borland and Browning have maintained positive mindsets.

The work ethic and maturity of the second-string players are what makes the depth at linebacker so strong. While some universities may see guys let up or transfer out, Ohio State has only seen guys work harder.

“Just take it one day at a time [and] just try to get better,” Pope said on being behind some proven starters. “Honestly nothing else to it, just try to outwork them.”

Once the season rolls around, it will be interesting to see how the Buckeyes look to handle their plethora of linebackers. Whether it is through special packages, favorable matchups or injuries, there is a great chance that each player will be asked to step up at some point during the season, and Washington is coaching his group to prepare for that moment.

“You are going to have your moment and if you're not ready, it's going to be on you,” Washington said. “Each of these guys are going to have a moment, and when they're out there, I want them to be ready and that's what we preach.”