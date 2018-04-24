COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State coaching staff has not only been busy working on recruiting for the class of 2019 and beyond but has had to spend a lot of time working on landing a graduate transfer (or two) for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Their hard work has paid off with the commitment of Keyshawn Woods, formerly of Wake Forest, to join the Buckeyes as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder played in all but three of the Demon Deacons' games last year and averaged 11.9 points per game while grabbing 2.5 rebounds and dishing out just shy of two assists per contest.

Woods spent the last two seasons at Wake Forest but started his career at Charlotte and is a North Carolina native. Woods has been a solid contributor off of the bench while with Wake and averaged 12.5 points per game in the 2016-17 season, a year where he was almost a 44-percent shooter from beyond the arc.

There will be the question if Woods will be able to be a true point guard for the Buckeyes with close to a 1:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Even in Woods' best season, he only averaged 3.5 assists per game, that number was cut almost in half last season.

He will join C.J. Jackson, another guard who is better off the ball, but someone is going to have to run the point with all of Ohio State's primary ballhandlers from a season ago off the team now.

The demand for graduate transfers has been high this offseason through many major programs and the Buckeyes had to hold off several major programs to land Woods including a late push from Louisville.

Ohio State will have a lot of new faces in 2018-19 with four incoming freshmen joining the team and looking to step into some key roles that will be vacated by the likes of players like Keita Bates-Diop, Jae'Sean Tate, Kam Williams and fellow graduate transfer Andrew Dakich. The Buckeyes also landed a key piece for the future with transfer C.J. Walker, but he will not be available for 2018-19 due to NCAA transfer rules. He will have two years to play two seasons starting in 2019-20.