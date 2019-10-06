News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 11:34:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Wohler loves first visit to Ohio State

Alex Gleitman • BuckeyeGrove
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

Among Ohio State’s star-studded list of visitors on Saturday was four-star junior safety Hunter Wohler, who broke down his first trip to Columbus.

Ohio State had one of their biggest recruiting days of the year on Saturday, as they welcomed a group of nationally touted prospects to campus for their game against Michigan State.

One of the top players in attendance was Muskego (Wi.) 2021 safety Hunter Wohler, who made his first visit to see the Buckeyes, and broke things down with BuckeyeGrove following the trip.

