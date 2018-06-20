COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State one-day camps are for more than just rising seniors with many top underclassmen taking part as well. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson had a strong showing of talented linemen on Saturday in his group, including Cleveland Heights (Ohio) defensive end Justin Wodtly from the class of 2020.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder hails from the same school that Ohio State incoming defensive lineman Tyreke Smith did and because of that, Wodtly spent last season at linebacker with Smith at end. 2018 will be a chance for Wodtly to move down but he wants college to know he has plenty of versatility.

"Most of my film was at linebacker," Wodtly said. "I am pretty much a defensive athlete, I can play all over the field."

Ohio State has been pretty selective in terms of in-state offers for the class of 2020. Wodtly came to the camp hoping to give the Buckeyes something to think about with his performance.

"Come in with the ultimate goal of an offer, trying to get to college for free, and play at one of the top schools like Ohio State," Wodtly said.

The highlight of the day was working with coach Johnson however. The young lineman knows the track record of Johnson in terms of putting players in the league and getting the most out of his linemen.

"Coach Johnson, hand down the best defensive line coach in the country," Wodtly said. "Working with him, having a chance to learn from the best, it is a great opportunity and getting to spend the day with him, it is pretty great."

Four schools are already in on Wodtly with Kent State, Cincinnati, Boston College and Syracuse all offering the 2020 star.

There will be a lot more offers to come for the Cleveland-area star and he knows that nothing is given, everything is earned.

"Just keep grinding every day and never stopping," Wodtly said. "No days off and trust the process."