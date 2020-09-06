BuckeyeGrove - Without Wesson, Buckeyes could be ‘much more versatile,’ Holtmann says

Ohio State doesn’t exactly have a plug-and-play big man to fill the vital void left by Kaleb Wesson.

Replacing the program’s best player two years running might seem like a daunting task, but Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann sees it as a chance to diversify.

“I think we have a chance to really be different and have a chance to be much more versatile,” Holtmann told 97.1 The Fan on Friday.

That’s not to say he’s dismissing Wesson’s impact on the team, though.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound big man led Ohio State in both scoring and rebounding for the past two seasons, and in his third year, the Westerville, Ohio, native showcased a deft touch passing the ball and a markedly improved comfort level behind the three-point line.

Shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc on 3.4 attempts per game, Wesson was actually Ohio State’s most accurate three-point shooter, on top of averaging a near-double-double with 14 points and nine boards.

However, after testing NBA interest following his sophomore season, it was no surprise to Holtmann or the Buckeye faithful that Wesson would declare for the draft once again.

“We lost some really good players. We knew Kaleb, he dipped his toes in the waters of the draft last year, so we knew that was a potential,” Holtmann said. “Certainly, we’d love to have him, but we also knew that when he transitioned out of the program that we were gonna look a lot differently because so much of what we did was centered around our big kid, Kaleb.”

If anyone says the Buckeyes will now begin running the team through 6-foot-10 center Ibrahima Diallo in Wesson’s stead, they’re kidding themselves.

What Ohio State can do with its presently constructed roster though, is play a more positionless brand of basketball with the variety of talented wings Holtmann has brought in, headlined by Harvard and California transfers Seth Towns and Justice Sueing.