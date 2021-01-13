With OSU down two PGs, Washington sets multiple career-highs in home win
Duane Washington never needs an excuse to put up shots, but he got one early against Northwestern on Wednesday.Wildcat guard Chase Audige, who was often matched up with Washington directly, scored ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news