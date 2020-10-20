There won’t be any surprises starting out on the Ohio State offensive line Saturday, barring any last-minute catastrophes.

The three returning starters will reprise their roles at center, left tackle and right guard, and Buckeye head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa confirmed that former five-star prospects Nicholas Petit-Frere and Harry Miller –– the favorites to win the vacant spots –– will start at right tackle and left guard, respectively.

But in a season where last-minute catastrophes are more likely than ever before, the second team will be vitally important. On Tuesday, Studrawa didn’t shy away from listing the names most likely to comprise the front line’s second string.

“Inside, Matt Jones and Enokk [Vimahi] have been really, really good. Same thing, they both developed in the offseason, they’re bigger, they’re stronger, they got a better understanding of the game,” Studwara said. “They both got playing time last year, game experience in there in certain situations.”