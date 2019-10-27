COLUMBUS, Ohio - Against the statistical No. 1 defense in the nation, Ohio State's offense kept rolling like they had in any other game this season. Tjough they had some issues getting started early on, everything eventually fell into place for the offense in the Buckeyes' 38-7 win over the Badgers. While the offense arguably had their most impressive performance of the season against a great defense, this was also understandably one of the messier performances both figuratively and literally given the torrential downpour that afflicted Ohio Stadium throughout the game. Given all the factors impacting Ohio State, how did the offense grade out in their win over Wisconsin?

Quarterback

Justin Fields only completed 12 of his 22 passing attempts. (Scott Stuart)

It's hard to say that this was a bad game for Justin Fields, but it was certainly a weird one. Fields only completed 12 of his 22 passes for 167 yards, season lows in both completions and passing yards, but it felt as though a lot more was out of his hands on Saturday than in previous games this season. Pass protection was not up to snuff relative to the performance of the offensive lines in earlier games this year, and usuaally rock solid receivers like K.J. Hill were dropping passes in the downpour weather (not to mention the absence of Austin Mack), so it almost feels as though this one needs graded on a curve. In terms of positives, Fields made some more highlight throws like his third down conversion to J.K. Dobbins late in the first quarter and of course his three touchdowns accounted for, so he still was able to have a big impact on the game despite the slow start for the offense. Fields did begin to settle in as the game went on and he looked more comfortable with the pressure that Wisconsin's No. 1 defense was throwing at him. The weather did seem to have an impact, though, as Fields passes were generally completed, dropped, or really off target. It is comendable that Fields avoided any turnovers in this messy games as the same cannot be said for his Badger counterpart Jack Coan, so despite Fields shaky performance, he was still clearly the best quarterback on the field Saturday. Fields obviously did not have the best passing day on Saturday, but given the outside factors in the weather and early issues with the offensive line, a "B" feels fair for his performance as he didn't make any critical mistakes and still had plenty of plays where he was helping move the offense down the field. Grade: B

Running Backs

For the third game in a row, the running backs had basically a flawless performance on the field. J.K. Dobbins ran for 163 yards on only 20 carries (the same number of carries as Jonathan Taylor, though Dobbins picked up 111 more yards) for 8.1 yards per carry. While this wasn't Dobbins highest rushing total (203 against Maryland), given the circumstances of going against the best rushing defense in the nation and a messy game where the Buckeyes were relying on the rushing game, there's certainly an argument that this was the best game of Dobbins' career in Scarlet and Gray. Behind Dobbins, Master Teague III was able to get in on the fun as well, rushing for 76 yards on 13 carries. With a long of 34 by Dobbins and 20 by Teague, there weren't any home run plays like there had been in previous weeks, but the two backs were able to stay consistent against Wisconsin's defense that had suffocated opponents up to this point. The most yards given up to any individual rusher by the Badgers had been Illinois' Reggie Corbin who went for 83 yards, and Dobbins nearly doubled that total on Saturday. Overall, it was another dominanting performance and another notch on the belt of the running backs for Ohio State, and if they can do this against the No. 1 rushing defense, there's no telling how the rest of the season may play out. Grade: A+

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

"The Chris Olave Game" has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? It better, because I don't know what else you can call this game. Olave had seven receptions on Saturday for 93 yards, a career high in yards and tying a career best in touchdowns. Olave's touchdown catch late in the first half helped to spark the offense which led to the eventual offensive outburst in the second half that took over the Badgers. Other than Olave, though, it was a quiet game for pretty much everyone else. K.J. Hill and Garrett Wilson were the only other true receivers to catch a pass (three receptions by Dobbins) with one catch each for a combined total of 15 yards. With Fields only throwing for 167 yards, Olave accounted for over 50 percent of the receiving yards, so there wasn't much room for anyone else to have a big game. With the rushing attack going for 264 yards, it's hard to blame the receivers for not having the most productive day, but I do have to take off a bit for some drops early on in the game that didn't help the already struggling offense. Grade: A-

Offensive Line

Fields got batted around at first but Thayer Munford and the offensive line responded. (Scott Stuart)