ATLANTA – It has been a busy couple of weeks for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) linebacker Derek Wingo. He is currently taking part in the Rivals Challenge along with more than 100-top players from the class of 2019 and 2020 and he is just off of a lengthy trip to Ohio State where he spent several days on campus getting the full flavor of what the Buckeyes have to offer.

The 2020 linebacker came away impressed with everything that he saw, and the Buckeyes are firmly in the top group of his list of schools with almost two dozen offers.

"I was up there recently for a visit and a lot of stuff was almost just like my school right now," Wingo said. "We have guys from our school that going into the league and Ohio State has a lot of guys that go into the league. The way they just do things and keep it to a high standard, that is what it is like."

St. Thomas Aquinas has produced several former Buckeyes including the Bosa brothers. There has been no shortage of players who have made the journey between the two schools.