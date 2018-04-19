COLUMBUS, Ohio- As Ohio State played its Spring Game on Saturday, Urban Meyer closed one position battle with a personnel change.

“You noticed I pulled out Luke Farrell,” Meyer said. “As of the end of spring practice, he will be the starting tight end at Ohio State.

With Rashod Berry missing time, including the Spring Game, due to an undisclosed, yet minor injury according to an Ohio State spokesman, tight end Luke Farrell received the majority of the reps with the first-team offense, impressing Meyer and the rest of the coaching staff.

However, with the starting job in his grasp, that does not mean he is a carbon copy of what Marcus Baugh was to quarterback J.T. Barrett one season ago. Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, when asked about Farrell, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end, highlighted his ability at the line of scrimmage, calling him as good a blocker or even better at the point of attack than Baugh was last season.

Coming in with two career catches for 19 yards, Farrell’s ability in the passing game is not near where Baugh was last year.

“Marcus could sometimes run routes and you thought it was a wide receiver if you didn’t know who was who when he’d put his toe in the ground,” Wilson said. “So Luke is not a poor receiver. That was just Marcus’s definite strength.”

With Farrell as a blocker and not a threat in the passing game, Ohio State is getting another tight end in the fall that is on the other side of the spectrum. A 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end out of Lindenhurst, New York, Jeremy Ruckert, a four-star in the 2018 class, got on the Buckeyes’ radar because of his size and pass-catching ability.

Without even stepping foot onto Ohio State’s campus, Wilson, who called him a naturally fluid pass-catcher, already believes that Ruckert could contribute in the receiving game come fall.

“We’ll get phenomenal opportunity in practice with who he matches up against to see where he stands,” Wilson said. “I think he’ll be in the mix to play early as a receiver.”

Along with Ruckert, Berry will be one of the primary receiving options in the tight end room as well, recording six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns last season.

For Wilson, he does not view the tight end room as separate between the pass blocking tight ends like Farrell and the pass catching tight ends like Ruckert and Berry. At the end of the day, the offensive coordinator said he expects his starting tight end, which right now is Farrell, to be complete in all aspects of his position.

For Farrell, he still believes he has work to do to meet that expectation for the 2018 season. For the rest of his position group, Wilson uses Farrell’s motivation and his drive as an example of what to do.

“‘Here’s a guy that had a really good spring and is a really good player, and he thinks he’s a long way from where he wants to go.’ I go, ‘Think about that mindset that he’s got,’ and that’s why I think he’s developing,” Wilson said. Because I do think he’s driven. I do think he has talent. But I think he has a goal he’s working to get and he’s working very hard.”