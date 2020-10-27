BuckeyeGrove - Wilson 'super confident' Olave will play against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Junior wide receiver Chris Olave left the Buckeyes’ season opener against Nebraska in the third quarter after absorbing a hard hit to the head, and Ohio State’s returning leader in receiving yards and touchdowns did not return.

After the game, head coach Ryan Day said Olave was in “good spirits,” but on Tuesday, sophomore wideout Garrett Wilson provided even more hope for the possibility of a quick return to action for his stablemate.

“I’m super confident. I talked to Chris, and he seemed all good, so I think Chris is gonna be ready to play on Saturday,” Wilson said.

Olave, who was junior quarterback Justin Fields’ go-to big-play target a season ago, was having another impressive performance for the Buckeyes before the hit.

The California native hauled in six passes for 104 yards, the last of which being a 22-yarder down to the Nebraska 23-yard-line before the aforementioned hit caused him to lose the ball for a fumble.

Day did not say Tuesday whether or not he thought Olave would be available for Saturday’s game against Penn State, but said the team will adjust accordingly if he’s not ready to go.

“We’d just move some things around, just like we always do,” Day said. “And that’s where depth comes into play, so we’ll see as the week goes on how it goes.”

Wilson and Olave accounted for 233 of Fields’ 276 yards through the air on Saturday, and caught a combined 13 of Fields’ 20 completions.

The Buckeyes take on No. 18 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. in Happy Valley this upcoming Saturday.