ATLANTA – The Rivals Challenge is underway with the annual check-in day as more than 100 top players make their way through the media line to update their recruitment and much more.

One player that has his recruitment taken care of is wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The Austin (Texas) receiver proved you can come home as he committed to the Buckeyes and will return to where he grew up (spent his younger years in Dublin, Ohio).

Things are a little different as a commit now and Wilson could not be any happier.

"It is definitely a lot different than what it was when I was still being recruited," Wilson said. "Now they know that I don’t really want to hear it. I know where I am going, and they respect that. It has been a little different since I have committed."

Wilson will be busy taking part in a couple of camps including the Five Star Challenge on Thursday. Wilson wants to come out and put the best showing forward.

"Go out there and make a name for yourself," Wilson said. "Go out there and compete and I feel like if I do that right, I will be okay and fit right in."

This upcoming event might be a chance for Wilson to show the analysts that he needs to be in the five-star category as he has made some recent gains in the latest update of the Rivals100.

But Wilson is also becoming a five-star recruiter and has his marching orders.

"Coaches have informed me that we want them and try and bring them with me," Wilson said. "I am trying to recruit the players that we want and make it happen."

One player also resides in Austin with receiver Elijah Higgins. Higgins recently took an official visit to Ohio State and Wilson has been in his ear.

"I saw him at the airport, he loved it and really now it is just getting him to work with the cold," Wilson joked. "As far as he goes, I am working on him and I feel really good about it."

Another player could be joining the class, but this class would be for 2020 with Lejond Cavazos. Super-recruiter Wilson had an opinion on how this one might go down as well.

"I am feeling really good about him, I am feeling really good about my boy," Wilson said. "I am feeling really good about the Buckeyes."