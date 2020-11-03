BuckeyeGrove - Wilson says tight ends help provide 'balance' on offense

Being a tight end at Ohio State has not been an overwhelmingly glamorous job.

Rarely does Ryan Day design plays to feed his big receivers and rarely does Justin Fields target them. The highest two tight ends on the reception chart last season were Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell, who combined to catch just 21 passes in 2019.

However, the times may be changing for Day and company. In Saturday’s 38-25 win over Penn State, Buckeye tight ends accounted for six receptions, 54 yards of offense, and two touchdowns. Ruckert led the pack, catching two touchdown passes, including a designed lob to him in the end zone.

Day, Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, and Ruckert himself all agreed: establishing the run game early was what opened up the tight ends through the air.

“We ran the ball really well today so it opened up a lot of things out wide, especially in the play-action,” Ruckert said following the Penn State game. “Just our tight end room being so accountable and just relying on each other. It wasn’t just me, it was me and Jake [Hausmann] being there and selling the run, and I was just lucky enough to get out there and make a play.”

Ohio State ended up rushing 45 times for 208 yards on Saturday night, a much-needed addition to help round out the offense. A large part of that rushing attack comes from the tight ends’ work blocking in the trenches.

Combine that with the threat of a pass-catching tight end on the field, and the defense is placed in a lose-lose situation. With the weapons Ohio State uses spreads the field at all times, any yardage from Ruckert and his counterparts is a bonus.

Day has experimented with using two-tight end sets dating back to last season. Mixing combinations of Farrell, Ruckert, and Hausmann gives the Buckeye offense an extra look, Wilson said.

“It’s nice to play small and run the ball, and it’s nice to go big and throw the ball, because to me, that’s when you have balance,” Wilson said Tuesday. “You don’t get zeroed in.”