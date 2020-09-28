Hopes may have been high, but no one was expecting then-sophomore Chris Olave to have quite the season he did in 2019.

Safe money would have been on K.J. Hill to lead the way among Ohio State wideouts, given his wealth of experience and coming off a 70-catch season just the year before.

Hill still led the team in receptions, and fellow seniors Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack had their moments as well, but more often than not it was Olave routinely making the biggest plays of the bunch in just his second year in the program.

Now though, Olave faces the expectation of greatness.

“I think as well as he’s done, he’s doing better,” Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said on 97.1 The Fan this past Thursday. “It’s just he’s a third year player –– he’s young. You’ve seen flashes of what is a great player, but what has a chance to be a great career and a great future.”