BuckeyeGrove - Wilson prepared for more after breakout against Clemson in 2019

Last year’s Fiesta Bowl marked Garrett Wilson’s official move to the big stage. A freshman who entered the 2019 College Football Playoff with just 26 receptions in 12 games, Wilson hauled in four catches against Clemson, including a soaring grab over an unsuspecting defender that officially put his name on the map.

Even though he leads Ohio State with 38 receptions through six games this season, Wilson hasn’t forgotten about that catch. In fact, the centerpiece of the sophomore’s house is a picture of his gravity-defying play. “I made sure it’s the biggest one,” Wilson said of the photo. “It’s pushing life-size. It’s pushing it. It’s not there yet, but it’s hard. It looks good in the room.” That breakout CFP performance was just what Wilson needed entering his second season. The Texas native has posted 100-plus receiving yards in all but his final two games this year. He has become the go-to target for Justin Fields a year after being overshadowed by more experienced players.

What was spectacular last year for Wilson is now the norm. The key to his breakout performance was having enough time to prepare for Clemson with limited experience under his belt. “Being prepared just comes with the reps. Last year, having a different role, I wasn’t getting those reps throughout the week,” Wilson said. “But the four weeks of preparation kinda made up for that.” Having fewer days to prepare for another shot at Clemson has benefited Wilson, who said it gives him just the right amount of time to focus on his next opponent. “I think having a shorter time-span to prepare is something that benefits me personally, just because you can kind of lose yourself when you find yourself preparing for a team for four weeks,” Wilson said. “It can be harder to stay locked in and stuff like that. With the way the schedule worked out this season, I feel like everyone knows what we’re playing for in less than a week.”