Wilson Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson just can't help but find himself on preseason watch lists this offseason.

Wilson landed on a third major college football award watch list Thursday, following previous early nominations for both the Maxwell and Biletnikoff awards, as the Texas native was most recently added to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.

The honor has been given annually to the most versatile college football player in the country since 2010, with Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith taking home the award this past year.

No Buckeye has ever won the award, although three players from the Big Ten won it in a row from 2016-18, with Michigan's Jabrill Peppers, Penn State's Saquon Barkley and Purdue's Rondale Moore each earning the honor in that stretch.

For a recap of Ohio State players' preseason honors this offseason per a program release, check out the list below:

2021 OHIO STATE FOOTBALL Preseason Honors

CB Sevyn Banks

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Thorpe Award watch list

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

DT Haskell Garrett

Outland Trophy watch list

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

C Harry Miller

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

OT Thayer Munford

Outland Trophy watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors List

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football FoundationSecond Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

Maxwell Award watch list

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Outland Trophy watch list

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Mackey Award watch list

WR Garrett Wilson

Paul Hornung Award

Maxwell Award watch list

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele