Wilson Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson just can't help but find himself on preseason watch lists this offseason.
Wilson landed on a third major college football award watch list Thursday, following previous early nominations for both the Maxwell and Biletnikoff awards, as the Texas native was most recently added to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.
The honor has been given annually to the most versatile college football player in the country since 2010, with Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith taking home the award this past year.
No Buckeye has ever won the award, although three players from the Big Ten won it in a row from 2016-18, with Michigan's Jabrill Peppers, Penn State's Saquon Barkley and Purdue's Rondale Moore each earning the honor in that stretch.
For a recap of Ohio State players' preseason honors this offseason per a program release, check out the list below:
2021 OHIO STATE FOOTBALL Preseason Honors
CB Sevyn Banks
Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
Thorpe Award watch list
Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele
DT Haskell Garrett
Outland Trophy watch list
Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
Bednarik Award watch list
First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Zach Harrison
Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
C Harry Miller
Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
OT Thayer Munford
Outland Trophy watch list
Big Ten Preseason Honors List
First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football FoundationSecond Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News
WR Chris Olave
Maxwell Award watch list
Biletnikoff Award watch list
Big Ten Preseason Honors list
First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Outland Trophy watch list
TE Jeremy Ruckert
Mackey Award watch list
WR Garrett Wilson
Paul Hornung Award
Maxwell Award watch list
Biletnikoff Award watch list
Big Ten Preseason Honors list
First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele