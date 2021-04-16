COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Moving Garrett Wilson to the slot in 2020 paid major dividends for the Buckeye pass attack.

Filling the void left by all-time program receptions leader K.J. Hill, the former top 50 overall high school recruit averaged more than five catches and 90 yards per game as a sophomore, a pace that would have put him well above the 1,000-yard mark in a normal year.

Wilson isn’t sticking around at the slot position in what may be his final season with the Buckeyes though, as the junior said Thursday that the coaching staff has decided to move him back to the outside.

“I’m gonna be an X, so it’s an outside receiver. Most of the time backside is the strength of the formation, and I think it’s really good for my development,” Wilson said.