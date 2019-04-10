COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A specific question posed to head coach Ryan Day during a press conference Wednesday raised a great deal of intrigue.

Asked which non-starter made the largest strides this spring, Day mentioned early-enrolled wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

"As somebody who hasn't played a lot, it probably is Garrett Wilson," Day said. "Seeing him make plays day-in and day-out down the field, I think it'd probably be him on offense."