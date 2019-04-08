That moment happened on Monday for wide receiver Garrett Wilson , an early enrollee from the class of 2019, the first member of the recruiting class to lose his black stripe. He joins Justin Fields and a group of walk-ons for players that have lost their stripe this spring practice period, but Fields is a second-year player after his transfer from Georgia.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – New head coach Ryan Day has held over the tradition of black stripes with incoming players to the program and their removal signifying an official ‘becoming a Buckeye’ moment.

Wilson was a four-star recruit coming out of Lake Travis high school in Austin (Texas) and the No. 32 player in the nation, just barely missing the cut of five-star status according to Rivals.com. Ranking aside, he was one of the crown jewels of the recruiting class as Wilson opted to return home to Central Ohio after growing up in Columbus suburbs rather than playing at the University of Texas which is just a short drive from where he attended high school.

The 6-foot, 188-pound receiver has done nothing to disappoint since arriving to join the Ohio State program. He has drawn rave reviews not only from his fellow teammates, but the coaches have been very high on the talented receiver and the work that he has put in since joining the team.

Last season the Buckeyes saw a true freshman, Chris Olave, step into a major role when Austin Mack was lost for the season as Olave scored three touchdowns between the games against Michigan and Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Buckeyes lose 31 receiving touchdowns between the losses of Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin. There should be ample opportunity for Wilson to step into a role if he continues to develop the way that he has been as the offense looks to retool itself for a run in 2019.

Ohio State’s spring practice ends with the annual Spring Game which is set to take place on April 13th at Ohio Stadium. The game is set to start around 12:00pm and tickets are limited with more than 50-thousand already snapped up by eager Ohio State fans.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the OSU Athletics Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-GOBUCKS (select option 3). General admission prices are $5, plus there will be a limited number of $15 reserved club seats. Applicable service charges may apply.