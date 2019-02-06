COLUMBUS, Ohio-- With the success that the Ohio State Buckeyes had this past season with their offense, especially passing the ball with Dwayne Haskins and a deep, elite and veteran group of wide receivers, the offense soared to historical heights, not just for the Ohio State record books, but the Big Ten conference record books.

The performance shown by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his offense last year raised eyebrows and turned heads of recruits and programs across the country. In the process of the dominance that Haskins and the receivers showed, it gives an idea how successful offensive players can be when they are plugged into Ryan Day's offensive system.

The outcome of 50 touchdown passes and catches can certainly draw interest from athletes all across the country, but it can also deliver promises and excitement to incoming freshman to show that they will have the best chance to succeed with the coaches and players around in this successful system.

One player that was blown away and will look to be the next great Buckeye wide receiver is Garrett Wilson. Wilson said that his relationship with Day is one built on trust and that trust only got stronger when Wilson saw the offense last year and is even more excited to come and help the team any way that he can.

"I loved it. Every single bit of it, I loved it. Two years ago, I went in and I trusted what Coach Day said to me about the passing game because they haven't completely done it yet. He told me that they plan to pass the ball a lot, so seeing it this year, it was just awesome to watch and fun to watch and I can't wait to be a part of it."