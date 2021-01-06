BuckeyeGrove - Williamson to return for Ohio State next season, Hilliard will not

"I'm too happy to be a Buckeye man, I'm not ready to leave yet," Williamson said. "So, still got unfinished business."

Williamson will exercise that option, he said Wednesday, but Hilliard will not.

But with an extra year of eligibility granted for all players due to the COVID-plagued landscape, both have the ability to return next year.

Had 2020 been a normal season, it would have been the last at Ohio State for senior cornerback Marcus Williamson and sixth-year linebacker Justin Hilliard .

This is Williamson's first season as a starter in the Buckeye secondary, as he took over for All-American redshirt junior Shaun Wade once Wade moved to the outside this year.

However, Ohio State's pass defense has left something to be desired this season, allowing nearly 500 yards to Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on Nov. 21, and giving up 400 yards passing to Clemson's Trevor Lawrence in the Sugar Bowl.

Williamson alluded to the improvements that need to be made headed into next season.

"I'm still enjoying being a Buckeye. This year has been just crazy. I know we've had a shortened season, we've lost games here or there, and I'm ready to come back and help our unit get to the standard that we know we hold ourselves to and that we should be," Williamson said.

For Hilliard though, a seventh season in Scarlet and Gray is one too many. A series of injuries early in his career extended Hilliard's clock out to Year Six with the program, but he doesn't see a future past Monday's national championship game.

"I'm so surprised I'm getting a lot of these questions. Even some of my family asked me recently if I'm staying for a seventh, but at this point I completely have the intentions on this being my last game," Hilliard said. "It's been an incredible journey, but I just don't know how much more I can give to Ohio State."

The Buckeyes will have Hilliard for one more game though, and at the rate he's been playing recently, he could have a big postseason impact once again in his career finale against Alabama.