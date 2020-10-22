The very first start for a college football player is not something to take for granted. It’s the moment when years of work finally pay off and expectations rise greatly.

This season, the Ohio State defense will have plenty of players receiving said starting nods for the first time.

One of the most important of those new faces will be slot corner Marcus Williamson, a senior who has made an impact since his freshman year on special teams, but waited behind countless NFL Draft picks for his turn to take the field consistently on defense.

His time has finally arrived.

“I feel real comfortable right now,” Williamson said on Wednesday. “We’ve been practicing for a while now and been getting coached up, and I think I’ve been able to bring a better mindset and presence.”