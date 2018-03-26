One of Central Ohio's top rising juniors is Westerville Central defensive back Myles Williamson. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound class of 2020 prospect is starting to see interest pick up on the recruiting trail with a couple of visits this past week and another one coming up.

"I went to Toledo (on Friday)," Williamson explained. "It was a good visit, a good experience. They want to see me at camp this summer."

Up next will be a trip to Pac-12 country.

"I'm going on vacation (this week)," he explained. "We're going to Las Vegas and we're going to go to Arizona State while we're out there."

Williamson was also able to take in Friday's evening practice at Ohio State on his way back home from Toledo. With older brother Marcus being a second-year cornerback on the team, Williamson is no stranger to the program.

"I went (Friday evening) to spring practice and it was pretty live," he said. "It was very physical. The coaches are really enthusiastic."

Williamson is able to draw from his older brother's recruiting experience to help him as his process begins to take off.

"Marcus really helps me (with the recruiting process)," he explained. "He just tells me to take my time and to pay attention to who is showing you the most interest and who fits you the best."

A hard-working off-season has Williamson up 10-15 pounds from his fall playing weight.