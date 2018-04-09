COLUMBUS, Ohio- Running back seems to be a position that is set heading into the 2018 season. With two 1000-yard rushers splitting carries in J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber, production in the backfield may increase with a new quarterback behind center and, possibly, an inability to run at the level that quarterback J.T. Barrett did.

However, as questions are being asked about Dobbins and Weber splitting time and carries, seeing which one will become the featured back of the Ohio State offense, one name is always brought up.

“Even Antonio Williams is talented too,” Dobbins said.

Antonio Williams has been viewed as the afterthought of the running back room. Coming into his junior season with the Buckeyes, the former four-star recruit out of North Carolina was the fourth leading rusher for Ohio State last season, recording 57 carries in 12 games in 2017 with three touchdowns.

When Weber went down with a hamstring injury, Dobbins passed Williams on the depth chart, with the true freshman carrying the ball 29 times in the first game of the 2017 season against Indiana. Williams was even one to admit that that was the decision that needed to be made.

“The gap was pretty big, I think,” Williams said. “I wasn’t playing to where I think I should have been playing at. But as of now, I don’t think that gap is, if it’s there, it’s not very large.”

Even with that gap not being very large, Williams has a significant barrier to consistent playing time with both Weber and Dobbins healthy going into the 2018 season. Without any control on determining his amount of playing time, Williams is focusing more on how he, individually, can improve.

For running backs coach Tony Alford, this is the character trait that separates Williams from other players.

“He’s had a great spring and a great attitude, but he is a pro and he handles his business,” Alford said. “At the end of the day, that’s all you can do is the best you can and when your number is called, you show up and that’s what he has done.”

This is the mentality that Williams has been forced to have since he arrived at Ohio State. With his work in practice and in his limited playing time, Williams has molded himself into one of the leaders in the running back room.

For Williams, it all comes down to understanding what his role is, figuring out where he fits in what he calls the “brotherhood” that is Ohio State football.

“I haven’t played as much so far,” Williams said. “You have to sacrifice yourself a little bit and that is part of being a Buckeye, that’s what it is. I’ve done that and I will continue to do that if I need to, but eventually, I think it will work out for me.”

That does not necessarily mean that he wants to wait his turn, be patient to earn his playing time. According to his position coach, Williams is working as hard as anyone to earn playing time heading into the fall.

“Does he like it? No,” Alford said. “If you don’t like where you are at, work harder and he has done that.”

In the words of head coach Urban Meyer, Williams has lived by the phrase, “It’s never too late for anything.” He does believe that the carries will come for him at some point. With the impact he has made both on the practice field and in the running back room, Williams believes his time to contribute will arrive sooner rather than later.

All it will take is one opportunity.

“It will come,” Williams said. “When it does, I will take advantage of it and do what I can do.”